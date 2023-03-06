SAT grants stay on SEBI's Rs 26 crore fine on Coffee Day Enterprises

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has stayed the fine of Rs 26 crore that was levied on Coffee Day Enterprises, the parent of Cafe Coffee Day, by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), a regulatory filing said on March 6.

Coffee Day, in its exchange filing, attached a SAT order dated March 3 which noted that the imposition of penalty will remain stayed till the appeal remains pending before the tribunal.

"We stay the imposition of penalty passed by the WTM during the pendency of the appeal subject to the condition that the appellant shall furnish an undertaking to SEBI within four weeks from today to the effect that they would deposit the amount as per the impugned order within four weeks from the date of decision of this tribunal if it goes against them," the order stated.

The tribunal further said that the matter may be "listed for admission and for final disposal on May 2, 2023".

Moneycontrol News