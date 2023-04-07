 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russia supplies 1.64 million bpd of crude to India in March; retains top position

Shubhangi Mathur
Apr 07, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST

Russia has become a major source of crude oil to India after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

India met the bulk of its crude oil requirements in March from Russia, according to energy tracker Vortexa.

During the month, Russia supplied 1.64 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to India, surpassing traditional suppliers such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq. However, the share of Russian crude oil in India’s import basket fell slightly compared to the previous month.

India imported 35 percent of its crude oil from Russia — the top supplier of crude oil to India since October 2022 — in February, which dipped a bit to 33.9 percent in March.

Saudi Arabia provided 986,288 bpd of crude oil to India while Iraq supplied 821,952 bpd in March 2023.