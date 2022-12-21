 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee will continue a gradual but comfortable depreciation in near future, says DSP MF's Sandeep Yadav

Manish M. Suvarna
Dec 21, 2022 / 08:06 PM IST

Easing inflation, less hawkish global central banks, tapering growth and order in FX should mean that the monetary policy will probably be positive on bond yields.

The rupee will continue a gradual and comfortable depreciation in near future against the dollar weighed down by factors such as volatile capital flows and trade deficit, said Sandeep Yadav, head, fixed income, DSP Mutual Fund, in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol.

Yadav said that the worst of the rupee’s fall is behind us and any further depreciation is likely to be in an orderly fashion.

After a dramatic descent that led the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to intervene (leading in turn to a sharp fall in forex reserves), the volatility has eased since the beginning of this month, and the rupee has been trading in a thin range.

Edited excerpts from the interview

Headline inflation has eased, but core inflation remains sticky and elevated as pointed out by RBI governor Shaktikanta Das in the post-policy press conference. How do you see core inflation placed, going forward?

The base effect will ensure that headline inflation for the next quarter will be higher than what it is today. Core inflation in India is sticky and has remained sticky globally. While the RBI mentioned that the headline inflation is expected to be lower, it has also said that it is dependent on good monsoons. On the other hand, core inflation does not have volatile supply-driven components like food. Since this inflation is more tied to growth demand rather than supply issues, we expect the slowing GDP growth to gradually lead to lower core inflation. Nonetheless, this fall will be gradual as services inflation should remain sticky due to pent-up demand.