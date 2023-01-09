RS Sodhi ousted as Amul MD; Jayen Mehta takes interim charge

Amul's managing director RS Sodhi, who has been leading the company since 2010, was on January 9 ousted from the top role. The dairy sector cooperative giant has appointed Jayan Mehta as its MD for an interim period.

The decision to remove Sodhi was taken at the board meeting of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the farmers' cooperative that operates the Amul brand.

While Mehta has temporarily replaced him, a new MD will be announced in the next few months, confirmed Shankar Singh Rana, the chairman of Gandhinagar Madhur Dairy.

Mehta is associated with Amul for the past 32 years, and is currently its chief operating officer (COO). Earlier, he had served as the company's brand manager, group product manager and general manager in marketing function.

Sodhi, the outgoing MD, had first joined Amul in 1982 as senior sales officer. From 2000-2004, he served as its general manager (marketing), and in June 2010, he was elevated as the MD. In 2017, his tenure as the MD was extended by another five years.

In July 2022, Sodhi was elected as the president of Indian Dairy Association, an apex body of the country's dairy industry. While speaking at the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit in September, Sodhi claimed that India's share in global production is estimated to nearly double to 45 percent in the next 25 years from 23 per cent now. "Milk production in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 per cent to reach 628 million tonnes in the next 25 years," he had said.

