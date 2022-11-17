 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be next head of ONGC

Nov 17, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

A search-cum-selection committee, constituted by the oil ministry, zeroed in on Singh after interviewing six candidates on August 27, two sources aware of the matter said.

Oil refining and marketing company BPCL's former chairman Arun Kumar Singh is likely to be the new chairman of India's top oil and gas producer ONGC -- the first instance of a top PSU board-level position going to a person aged over 60.

Singh retired after attaining the superannuation age last month and was already selected to head the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) before the August 27 interviews.

If his selection is approved, Singh will get three years as head of the cash-rich PSU (Public Sector Unit).

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is without a regular chairman and managing director since April 2021 and the senior most director on the board has been entrusted with the additional charge. Since then, the firm has seen a record three interim heads.

Sources said Singh became eligible for consideration for the job after the oil ministry relaxed age-related criteria.