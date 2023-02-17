 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Residents of Gurugram’s Chintels Paradiso towers refuse to vacate, demand reconstruction of flats at same site

Ashish Mishra
Feb 17, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

The structural safety audit report of towers E and F by IIT-Delhi has said that both towers are not safe for living and hence should be vacated.

A day after the district administration issued an order of evacuation of residents from towers E and F at Chintels Paradiso society in sector 109 of Gurugram after an IIT-Delhi report declared these towers unsafe, residents of the towers said they will not vacate the buildings until the administration issues an order for the reconstruction of their flats at the same location.

Two women died after a portion of tower D in the Chintels Paradiso housing complex collapsed in February last year.

Vishram Kumar Meena, additional deputy commissioner, Gurugram, had on February 14 released the structural safety audit report of towers E and F by IIT-Delhi. The report has said that both the towers in question are “not safe” for living and hence should be vacated.

The administration in an order on February 16 directed the developer Chintels India Private Ltd to immediately evacuate residents from these two towers or face action.