MahaRERA finds over 1,700 projects with bank accounts linked to multiple projects

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has issued notices to some developers after it found that more than 1,700 projects in the state had their designated bank accounts linked with more than one project, in violation of rules.

Every project registered with the regulator must have a separate designated bank account, according to provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016. The rules are aimed at ensuring that funds meant for a project are not diverted elsewhere.

Following an independent investigation, it was found that there are 1,781 cases of the same designated bank account details updated in multiple projects, MahaRERA said in a statement on March 2. Notices have been issued in the case of 45 projects and additional notices will be sent in the coming days.

Mehul R Thakkar