Haryana govt to take over assets of Gurugram realty developers if completion certificate not taken: CM Khattar

The Haryana government has asked the real estate developers to take final completion certificates for their projects, failing which their assets will be taken over. Announcing the decision in Gurugram last evening, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar rued the fact that only 15 final completion certificates have been issued so far while around 2,000 societies have been constructed since 1985. The move will force the builders to complete the project in its entirety.

"It has also come to our notice that builders take occupation certificates but then they do not apply for completion certificates...The department should make a list of licence holders in descending order as per society's age and then it will ask the first 100 licence holders to take a completion certificate if they have not taken so. If they do not apply for the same, then the government will take over their assets and the same will be used to complete pending work before handing it over to the RWAs," said Khattar while addressing the concluding session of the seminar-cum-workshop-cum-conference (Sewocon) in Gurugram last evening.

The chief minister also said that a dedicated nodal officer will be deputed by the Town and Country Planning Department for expediting the final completion certificate issue. CM Khattar also released the structural safety guidelines prepared by the Haryana Town and Country Planning Department in the wake of the recent roof collapse case in Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso. The guidelines are aimed at ensuring the safety of residents of multi-storey residential buildings across the state. He said that multiple safety audits of the under-construction buildings will be done from the start of the construction till completion.

"When a builder will start construction, a safety audit will be done not only during the construction but also after the completion. We will make it mandatory for the builder to comply with all the regulations related to structural safety and the project will be audited three to four times before the release of the completion certificate," he said.

The CM, who also holds the portfolio of the town and country planning ministry, added that the building will be handed over to the RWA after the issuance of a completion certificate. He said that the residents can get their society audited for safety if a requirement for the same is felt even after five or ten years. He also asked the authorities to ensure that the lifespan of a building/tower is mentioned in the project details for the convenience of the buyers.

Navdeep Sardana, Chairman and Managing Director of Gurugram-based Whiteland Corporation said that the decision to conduct structural safety audits during the construction phase will ensure that the right construction quality, materials, designs have been used and systematic building practices have been followed to avoid any possibilities of untoward collapses.

CM Khattar also said that a draft policy for the handing over of the project to the RWAs will be uploaded on the department's website for stakeholders to comment on and will be finalized after incorporating suggestions within 60 days. He also said that clarity regarding the powers and responsibilities of the RWAs will be made available within 15 days. He also said there is no provision of RWA in the plotted colony and a provision will be made in this regard as well.

Khattar also announced the appointment of two full-time District Registrars in Gurugram on the demand of RWAs and said that these registrars would be at par with the Deputy CEO of GMDA. The District Registrar takes care of RWA registration, its management and election. It's a quasi-judicial body along with being an administrative body.

The chief minister also shared that the government is considering creating a post of 'Sampati Pal' who will look into the disputes within RWAs. CM Khattar also announced the immediate takeover of nine societies Malibu Town, Ardee City, Mayfield Garden, Rosewood City, Uppal Southend, Vipul Garden, Sushant Lok 1, Sushant Lok 3, and Greenwood City by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram.

"The government will also take over their assets. If there are any deficiencies, then they will be removed by exploiting those assets and then the societies will be handed over to the RWAs," he announced.

He also directed to restart the Allottee Grievance Redressal system under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner for the residents of Gurugram. Amid the interruption from the RWAs of affordable housing societies, the CM said that their points have been noted by the authorities and will be reviewed by himself.

The RWA representatives raised various issues before the government that included the supply of electricity using 11Kva transformers despite the registration of 33Kva, powers of the RWAs, sale of Cooperative Group Housing Society flats in the open market and denial of permission to secure their societies by deploying private guards. The next SEWOCON of the RWAs will be held after six months.