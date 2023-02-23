 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Haryana govt presents Rs 1.83 lakh crore budget, allocates Rs 5,893 crore for urban development and housing sector

Ashish Mishra
Feb 23, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

Chief Minister Manohar Lal also announced to set up two data centre parks in the state, one each in Gurugram and Ambala and also to build 1 lakh houses in the year 2023-24. He also proposed a scheme to settle arrears of renewal fee in the Town and Country Planning department.

The Haryana government on February 23 presented a Rs 1.83 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2023-24 and set aside Rs 5,893 crore for urban development (UD) and the housing sector.

In his Budget speech, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also announced the setting up of two data centre parks in the state, one each in Gurugram and Ambala.

He also said that apart from the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the state government will build 1 lakh houses in the year 2023-24.

Presenting the budget proposals for FY2023-24, the CM, who also holds the finance portfolio, proposed a scheme to settle the arrears of renewal fees in the Town and Country Planning department.