Haryana govt presents Rs 1.83 lakh crore budget, allocates Rs 5,893 crore for urban development and housing sector

The Haryana government on February 23 presented a Rs 1.83 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2023-24 and set aside Rs 5,893 crore for urban development (UD) and the housing sector.

In his Budget speech, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also announced the setting up of two data centre parks in the state, one each in Gurugram and Ambala.

He also said that apart from the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the state government will build 1 lakh houses in the year 2023-24.

Presenting the budget proposals for FY2023-24, the CM, who also holds the finance portfolio, proposed a scheme to settle the arrears of renewal fees in the Town and Country Planning department.

Ashish Mishra