Greater Noida Authority e-auctions industrial and commercial plots for over Rs 350 crore

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has e-auctioned 34 industrial plots for over Rs 222 crore, which is approximately 66 percent above the base price of these plots, and also allotted four commercial plots for Rs 132 crore separately, the authority noted.

According to GNIDA, the reserve price for these 34 industrial plots was Rs 134 crore. The e-auction was conducted on March 13.

“The authority has earned revenue of around Rs 222 crore, which is 66 percent higher than the base price of these industrial plots. Hence, the authority will get nearly Rs 89 crore more revenue than the prescribed amount,” read a GNIDA statement.

The authority noted that the industries coming up at these plots are expected to provide employment to 1,500 to 2,000 people.

Moneycontrol News