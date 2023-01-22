 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Going, going, gone: 3BHK flats with EV parking, solar power in Mumbai for under Rs 1 crore

Mehul R Thakkar
Jan 22, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

For the first time in its history, MHADA is offering premium amenities — comparable to those offered by private builders — in its affordable housing project in a tony suburb.

A under construction building of MHADA from where 2,600 affordable homes will be put up on sale in March 2023. (Picture credits: MHADA)

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is ready with 4,000 affordable homes that will be up for grabs in March 2023. MHADA sells affordable homes by lottery in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nagpur, etc.

For the first time in the history of MHADA, it has announced that going ahead its projects will include a slew of homebuyer-friendly amenities like swimming pools, gyms, club houses, yoga centres, and balconies (or sky decks if you please). These will be available to those who purchase middle-income group (MIG) and higher-income group (HIG) apartments.

Along with this, all new MHADA projects will include solar panels and parking for electric vehicles (EV).

These amenities are being offered to make MHADA flats comparable to those offered by private developers.

Here are 10 things that you must know about the upcoming lottery and the amenities that the housing scheme will offer.

1: 65 percent EWS, LIG homes:

According to MHADA, about 65 percent of the homes in the upcoming lottery will be for economically weaker sections (EWS) and the lower-income group (LIG). Of the roughly 4,000 units up for sale, at least 2,600 will be for these two categories.

Special Correspondent|Moneycontrol