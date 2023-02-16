 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chintels Paradiso: Administration orders immediate evacuation of 2 towers after being declared unsafe

Ashish Mishra
Feb 16, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST

A report by IIT-Delhi on Towers E and F, which was released by the district administration on February 14, had said that “due to rapid corrosion of reinforcement due to the presence of chlorides, the structure is not safe for habitation”.

Following the structural safety audit report of towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso society in sector 109 Gurugram, where a portion of tower D collapsed all the way to the first floor last year, the district administration has issued an order directing the developer to get both the towers vacated immediately after the IIT-Delhi report declared them unsafe to live.

Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) in an order to the developer Chintels India Private Limited directed the builder to immediately evacuate residents from these two towers or face action.

The order said that IIT-Delhi in its structural audit report of Tower E and F of Chintels Paradiso society, has declared tower E and F unsafe for human inhabitation.