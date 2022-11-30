 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Builders say implementing SC order may delay registration of 1.5 lakh homes in Noida, Greater Noida; one-time settlement of dues sought

Ashish Mishra
Nov 30, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST

Developers say a one-time settlement scheme should be introduced as in Haryana to settle dues, while industry body CREDAI argues that steps to realise dues at higher rates can lead developers to the NCLT

Days after the Noida Authority sent notices to around 60 builders following a Supreme Court order asking them to pay their outstanding dues or face action, the real estate developer community has said that the move can delay the registry of 1.5 lakh homes in the two satellite cities of Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida.

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) has urged the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to take homebuyers’ interests into account in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling earlier this month to recover dues from builders at interest rates fixed at the time of executing the lease deed.

Developers have demanded a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme as in Haryana.

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) had last week also requested the Noida Authority to withdraw its November 17 order regarding the method of calculation of interest on developers’ land dues.

The apex court had on November 7 quashed its 2020 order and directed builders to pay land dues as per the terms and conditions agreed upon between them and the authorities.

The court in its previous order of June 2020 had directed the authorities to cap the rate of interest at 8 percent for the delay in payment of land dues.

