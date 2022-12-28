 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

2022 in review: Joint developments in real-estate sector flavour of the year

Vinod Behl
Dec 28, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

When fundraising became difficult in a dull market, cash-starved developers hit upon the joint development idea. As the real-estate market consolidates further in 2023, the JD model is bound to witness further traction.

Representative image.

Though not a new trend in the real-estate sector, Joint Developments (JDs) were the flavour of 2022, with both large, branded developers as well as small and medium real-estate players making the most of the opportunity.

Since the real-estate sector has been facing headwinds for the last many years, several small developers have been forced out of the market while some medium-sized developers have been facing severe liquidity crunch and struggling to complete their stalled/unfinished projects.

According to property consultants Anarock, at the end of May 2022, 4,79,940 units worth Rs 4,48,129 crore were stuck in various stages across top seven cities.

Real estate regulatory authority (RERA)-compliance made the going further difficult for them.

Why JDs became popular

The cash-starved developers needed money for constructing and marketing projects. Distressed developers, sitting on prime land, found an opportunity to partner with big developers who could utilise the land to execute their expansion plans.