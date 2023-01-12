 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ravi Kumar's appointment as Cognizant CEO can be a 'consensus, confidence builder': Wedbush’s Moshe Katri

Haripriya Suresh
Jan 12, 2023 / 11:03 PM IST

He believed Ravi Kumar’s appointment would be a ‘consensus, confidence builder’ where he can attract talent,

Ravi Kumar's appointment will be important “with the objective of tackling/resolving the company's ongoing challenges, including record attrition rates, delivery constraints as well as lagging peer-like growth,” said Moshe Katri, Managing Director of Equity Research at Wedbush Securities

The appointment of Infosys veteran Ravi Kumar S as the Chief Executive Officer of Cognizant effective immediately (January 12) will be an important event with the object of resolving the company’s ongoing challenges, said Moshe Katri, Managing Director of Equity Research at Wedbush Securities in a note today.

The appointment will be important “with the objective of tackling/resolving the company's ongoing challenges, including record attrition rates, delivery constraints as well as lagging peer-like growth,” he said.

Kumar’s appointment, Katri said, would be a ‘consensus, confidence builder’ where he can attract talent, a matter which has been a significant challenge at Cognizant in the last few years.

The new CEO replaces Brian Humphries, who would be stepping down from his role as Cognizant’s CEO. The IT company has seen a spate of top-level of exits since the time Humphries took charge in 2019.

Meanwhile, Katri has previously called out the Board of Cognizant for inaction and said it had a fiduciary duty, due to the company’s multi-year underperformance, and that a change in leadership was warranted. 