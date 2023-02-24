 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajeev Chandrasekhar on lending app ban: ‘No decision that govt takes is geography-based’

Haripriya Suresh
Feb 24, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST

This comes two weeks after orders had been given to block over 138 betting apps and 94 lending apps which included Kissht, LazyPay, and Ola Avail Finance. Some were later revoked.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Two weeks after scores of lending platforms were banned on directions of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)which were flagged for alleged Chinese links, Minister of State for MeitY Rajeev Chandrasekhar told Moneycontrol that no decision the government takes is based on geography.

The apps that are taken down are purely through the prism of user harm, security, or national sovereignty links and they are evaluated by different ministries, according to the minister.

“These applications were evaluated and as is the normal course, they all have the right to appeal. If certain applications were taken down because of some infirmities, they are always allowed to appeal once those infirmities are cured. And that is a process that the government of India has always undertaken and will continue,” Chandrasekhar told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Orders had been given to block over 138 betting apps and 94 lending apps which included Kissht, LazyPay, and Ola Avail Finance.