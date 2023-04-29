 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Purchase incentive scheme to promote electric vehicles, FAME, nowhere close to sales target

Sindhu Bhattacharya
Apr 29, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

The second phase of Faster Adoption of Electric Vehicles (FAME) was launched in 2019, with a sales target of 15.62 lakh EVs by March 2022. The scheme was then extended till March 2024. However, only about half the targeted vehicles had been sold till February 2023.

The purchase incentive scheme by the government to promote the sale of electric vehicles (EVs) is already in its penultimate year. But it has not reached anywhere close to the sales target set.

Called the Faster Adoption of Electric Vehicles (FAME), the second phase of this scheme was launched in 2019, with a sales target of 15.62 lakh EVs by March 2022. The scheme was then extended till March 2024.

Only about half the targeted vehicles under FAME II had been sold till February this year. Of the targeted EVs, an overwhelming 10 lakh were to be electric two-wheelers (E-2wheelers) and the outlay for FAME II was Rs 10,000 crore.

