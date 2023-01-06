 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Psychometric tests are popular. Here are some tips to crack them during the recruitment process

Abhishek Sahu
Jan 06, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

Hiring experts said an individual’s personality characteristics, skills, and behavioural style can be measured objectively using psychometric tests. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

In the modern workplace, data is abundant and so are the tools to analyse data. What is becoming critical to job success is decision-making with limited data and under tightening time frames, say recruitment experts.

Psychometric testing is one such medium. In the hiring process, these assessments are used to evaluate and quantify a candidate's skills, including intelligence level, aptitude, mental capacity, logical reasoning, etc.

They are also finding more takers by the day. Major companies, including Tata Power, PwC and TVS Motor Company, opt for such assessments while reviewing prospective employees. In fact, Tata Capital has replaced the ‘Group Discussion’ of old with psychometric assessments to filter campus recruits for personal interviews.

“This has helped us screen large numbers of students and nullify individual biases. We intend to use more such tools for training and need analysis at large,” said Avijit Bhattacharya, CHRO at Tata Capital.

Why do employers prefer psychometric assessments? 

Hiring experts said an individual’s personality characteristics, skills, and behavioural style can be measured objectively using psychometric tests.