Pratt and Whitney GTF engine woes lead to Go First insolvency

Ashwini Phadnis
May 02, 2023 / 10:38 PM IST

In its petition in the Delaware Court, GoFirst said that between 2016 and February 2023, the airline carried out 289 Engine Changes and 221 Engine Swaps.

GoFirst decided to purchase 72 A320neos in 2019 which were to be powered by Pratt and Whitney engines.

GoFirst, the Mumbai-based airline that went in for bankruptcy on May 2 for being unable to financially sustain its operations, approached the Delaware court in the US saying that at least 92 percent of its aircraft are powered by Pratt and Whitney’s (P&W) Geared Turbo Fan (GTF) engines. This means that 25 aircraft or 50 percent of its Airbus A320neo fleet, as of May 1, 2023, have been grounded. IndiGo is the only other Indian carrier whose Airbus 320neo aircraft are also powered by PW GTF engines.

Sources explained that the GTF engines, which were the most fuel-efficient for the Airbus 320neo family when they were introduced, do come with some problems. The GTF is a gear in the engine which reduces the rotational speed of the engine and allows for the use of the fan even at a lower speed.

Earlier, P&W was the only manufacturer producing these engines but now other manufacturers like Safran have started making them and Air India and IndiGo have shifted to the new engines.

“There have been reports of vibrations in bearing three of the GTF engines which led to the aircraft experiencing issues,” said a pilot who has flown an aircraft powered by this variety of engine.

