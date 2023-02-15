 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Piramal Group creates sectoral hiring strategy, hires more women in quality functions: CHRO

Abhishek Sahu
Feb 15, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST

CHRO Vikram Bector says the Group continues to hire in operations as its manufacturing plants are in a high capex cycle and growing all over the world.

Vikram Bector, president and chief human resources officer of Piramal Group

Amid massive disruption in the talent market, Indian multinational conglomerate Piramal Group has taken its entire performance management system online in a bid to increase transparency and allow employees to see where they stand against their goals.

“Technology has been a crucial enabler in Piramal Group's focus on maintaining a quality workforce and functions,” Vikram Bector, president and chief human resources officer of Piramal Group, told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

The company has created a sectoral hiring strategy. For the pharma business, it continues to hire in the quality functions and operations with a focus on female talent. “We continue to hire in operations as our manufacturing plants are in a high capex cycle and growing all over the world,” Bector said. Edited excerpts:

What are your key takeaways from recent HR trends? How do you see it changing in the next two years?