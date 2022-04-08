 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pidilite Inds Q4 PAT seen up 6.2% YoY to Rs 329.1 cr: Motilal Oswal

Apr 08, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,559 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pidilite Industries | The National Company Law Tribunal has approved amalgamation of subsidiary Pidilite Adhesives into Pidilite Industries.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer sector. The brokerage house expects Pidilite Inds to report net profit at Rs 329.1 crore up 6.2% year-on-year (down 7.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 11 percent Y-o-Y (down 6.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 511.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Apr 8, 2022 11:46 am
