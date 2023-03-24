 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why credit cards on UPI is a game changer

Shailendra Singh
Mar 24, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST

Integrating credit cards with UPI will increase the usage of cards at smaller outlets, helping one manage one’s cash flow without breaking the bank.

The RBI allowed the linkage of RuPay credit cards with UPI in June 2022.

The growth of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in number and value can be explained by the ubiquitous presence, offline and online, of its acceptance infrastructure, and its ease of use, both for the sender and receiver of funds.

The spectacular growth of UPI has been seen to compete with credit card spends, as customers end up using UPI given its omnipresence and ease of use, even if they hold a credit card. Merchants too encourage the use of UPI, given the lower cost and simpler transactions.

Much to the cheer of the Indian credit card industry, the RBI allowed the linkage of RuPay credit cards with UPI in June 2022. This move is set to be a game changer for the industry, as RuPay clocked 25.6 crore transactions worth Rs 1.27 lakh crore in December 2022. These figures are just 3 percent and 10 percent of UPI transactions and value, respectively, for December 2022.

Credit card issuers have been busy at work since last June to offer RuPay Credit cards to the 260 million (and growing) UPI users, as a new source of funds for their transactions. They are hopeful of weaning existing customers away from using their bank accounts for such transactions, thereby increasing credit card spending, especially given that small merchants who do not accept such payments today will do so once cards are integrated with UPI.