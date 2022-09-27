personal-finance

How to make UPI payments using credit card?

Recently, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) launched RuPay credit card on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) facility. With this linkage, customers can use their credit cards for payments more frequently by scanning QR codes. The credit cards will be linked to a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) i.e. UPI ID, thus directly enabling safe and secure payment transactions. In the initial phase, customers of Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, and Indian Bank will be able to use RuPay Credit Card on UPI with BHIM App. In the later phases, NPCI plans to scale up the usage and on-board other banks.