Understanding the workings of graded covers within group insurance policies

Abhishek Bondia
Nov 18, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

Insurance benefits could be differentiated on the basis of designation, salary, family size, or a combination of these factors.

It is quite common for an employee’s cost-to-company (CTC) to include the insurance premium paid by the employer. This insurance premium could be for several group plans, including group health insurance, group term life, and group personal accident.

Differentiated insurance benefits based on grades

A large number of employees do not pay close attention to the details of these benefits. Sometimes hidden in this headline are the eligibility rules of insurance. Many companies offer differentiated insurance benefits for employees based on pre-set eligibility criteria.

Unless the employees familiarise themselves with the rules, it is difficult to verify if the eligibility criteria have been correctly applied. Also, it is important to know when the employee would become eligible for a higher cover and the relevant qualification criteria. Here are some common types of grading criteria prevalent in the market.

A common way to differentiate insurance benefits is on the basis of designation. This criterion is used for health, life and accident insurance. Here, the sum assured (SA) could be differentiated based on the designation level. Typically, organisations would categorise all designations into three or four groups. For each category, a separate SA may be decided.

For example, all employees at the field level may be given a health insurance SA of Rs 2 lakh. The starting supervisory level may be given an SA of Rs 3 lakh, the middle management an SA of Rs 5 lakh, and so on. Sometimes the benefits can be nuanced based on designation. For example, within health insurance, the room rent eligibility for field-level staff may be 1 percent of SA, whereas for senior management there may not be any room rent limits.

