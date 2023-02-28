 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Systematic Withdrawal Plans of mutual funds get a makeover: Here’s all you need to know

Nikhil Walavalkar
Feb 28, 2023 / 07:22 AM IST

Fund houses like Motilal Oswal and ICICI Prudential are allowing investors to withdraw a percentage of their investments through their systematic withdrawal plan. A small tweak that ensures your corpus lasts a little longer.

Systematic Withdrawal plans (SWP) of mutual funds (MF) are going in for a makeover. Recently, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund introduced the Motilal Oswal Fixed Amount Benefits (MFAB) Plan — a variant of the regular SWP. Earlier known as the Motilal Oswal CashFlow Plan, this helps investors get a regular cash flow from their existing investments in various schemes of Motilal Oswal Mutual Funds.

SWP: what’s changed?

Typically, when you enrol for an SWP, you mention a fixed amount that you wish to withdraw every month. Say, you need Rs 5,000 or Rs 1,00,000 every month. Now, instead of mentioning the amount, some fund houses allow you to mention the percentage of your investment that you’d like to withdraw. It’s a smart tweak that comes with a few benefits, the end result being the same. Units equivalent to the resulting Rupee amount are sold and you get the money in your bank account.

If you have been putting money in an MF via a systematic investment plan (SIP) or lumpsum, your fund house would compute the total market value of your investments in the fund as on the date of you apply for SWP. On that it would apply the percentage of your choice to ascertain how much money you would get every month.