Playing your cards right: Using plastic is convenient but comes with its perils

Hiral Thanawala
Mar 14, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST

Several millennials are falling into credit card debt because of an expensive lifestyle. But there are some ways to crawl out of that hole.

If a person doesn’t have the ability to fully settle the credit card dues, one can adapt a laddering strategy.

Indians are borrowing more, if statistics from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and credit rating agencies are anything to go by. And that cuts across gender, given the higher participation of women in the workforce compared with a few decades ago. According to CRIF High Mark, a credit bureau in India, outstanding personal loans for women borrowers rose 35 percent to Rs 10.05 crore in December 2022 from Rs 7.5 crore in December 2021. Outstanding credit card debt, an insidious kind of liability, has also consistently gone up.

For instance, in 2019, Aarti Gupta, 27, a digital marketing professional residing in Delhi, had a credit card debt of Rs 90,000 because of her expensive lifestyle in her early 20s. While working in Gurugram for one year and staying away from the family, she stayed in a lavish rented flat. Gupta says, “My monthly income was Rs 40,000 and out of this, Rs 15,000 would go in rent and an additional Rs 7,000 on utility bills.” She adds, "I was finding it hard to keep up with the recurring monthly expenses because of my spending habits.”

Gupta says that she lived from pay cheque to pay cheque because of her expensive tastes. When the monthly salary didn’t suffice, she took to swiping her credit card liberally for all things, whether it was shopping, dining or travelling, with the result that the larger part of her salary went towards paying credit card bills.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Gupta lost her job. That was her lowest point.