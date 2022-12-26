 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Should you go passive in the mid- and small-cap fund space just like in large-caps?

Roshni Nayak
Dec 26, 2022 / 06:24 AM IST

The choice between active and passively managed funds primarily boils down to one thing -- whether actively managed funds can beat their benchmarks and give additional risk-adjusted returns to investors.

(representative image)

Passive investing has gained traction in India, particularly in the past two years, evident from the number of index schemes rolled out by fund houses in the equity space.

India has 85 index funds, of which more than half (nearly 57 percent) have been launched only in the past two years since January 2021.

Nearly 38 percent of the new index funds were in the large-cap category. Almost every fund house already has one index fund in the large-cap category; many passive funds are now being launched in the mid- and small-cap space.

Should investors invest in these too and build a complete portfolio of passive funds? The choice between active and passively managed funds primarily boils down to one thing -- whether actively managed funds can beat their benchmarks and give additional risk-adjusted returns to investors. Let us reflect on some data.

After the recategorization since 2018 by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the top 100 stocks in terms of market capitalisation are classified as large-cap stocks, 101-250 as midcaps and from 251 onward as small caps.

With the restricted choice of just 100 companies in the large-cap universe, fund managers are finding it hard to beat the markets.