Risk and reward: Why Nifty Next 50 index funds are a double-edged sword

Dev Ashish
Apr 18, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

Financial advisors typically recommend a blend of the Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 to make up your largecap portfolio. But there are ways to reduce Nifty Next 50 risk levels with alternatives.

The Nifty Next50 index has been in the news lately due to the fall in Adani group stocks, which had a reasonably large allocation in the index.

The Next50 is one of the favorite indices of passive investors after bellwether Nifty50, so investors were wondering whether it made sense to continue investing in the Nifty Next50 or not after the Adani wipeout.

How does Nifty Next50 differ from Nifty50?

While the Nifty50 index is made up of the top 50 stocks by market cap in India, the Nifty Next50 is made up of the next 50 stocks, i.e., those ranked 51-100 by marketcap.