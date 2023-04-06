Now, claim compensation for delay in rectifying errors in credit reports

Tired of waiting for credit information companies to rectify errors in your credit report? You will soon be able to claim compensation for any delay in updating your records.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday announced measures to improve the grievance redressal mechanism of credit information companies.

“With the increase in customer complaints regarding credit information reporting and the functioning of credit information companies (CICs), it has been decided to put in place a comprehensive framework for strengthening and improving the efficacy of the grievance redress mechanism and customer service provided by the credit institutions (CIs) and CICs,” the RBI said in its statement of developmental and regulatory policies.

