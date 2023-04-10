 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lenders offer lower rates on new home loans: Should you refinance your loan?

Hiral Thanawala
Apr 10, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

One reason for the disparity in interest rates between new and old home loans is because banks have cut their margins to attract new borrowers.

Interest rates are lower for new home loan borrowers compared to existing borrowers.

Mayur Jaiswal, 42, a private sector employee, took a home loan of Rs 50 lakh at 6.75 percent for 15 years from a public sector bank in April 2022. The interest rate has now increased to 9.25 percent because of cumulative repo rate hikes since May 2022.

Jaiswal has sleepless nights because his loan tenure has increased by about seven years, or 87 months. His repayment will now continue well into his retirement years. He also doesn’t have enough savings to increase the equated monthly instalments (EMIs) of his home loan.

However, the public sector bank is now offering home loans to new borrowers at 8.5 percent, while continuing to charge existing borrowers 9 percent and above. Jaiswal reached out to his bank’s customer service through emails and called the branch manager many times to renegotiate the rates for existing borrowers, but there was no response.

“The bank should have the courtesy to come forward and offer some kind of respite to existing borrowers,” said Jaiswal.