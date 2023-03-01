 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

How to avoid troubles in motor insurance claim settlement. Here are the tips

Ashwini Dubey
Mar 01, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Settling motor insurance claims without understanding the basics of your policy can be a difficult feat. But with a little preparation and foresight, you can avoid last-minute troubles and ensure that your claim is settled swiftly.

Make transparent disclosures to ensure smooth claim settlement

Motor insurance is a way to avoid financial strain in the face of an accident or damage involving a vehicle. It can cover the cost of repairs or replacement of the vehicle and any medical expenses incurred by the driver or passengers.

In a heavily populated country such as India, where the occurrence of road accidents is alarmingly high, third-party motor insurance is mandatory for all vehicle owners. However, it is always advised to go for a comprehensive cover because it provides better protection as compared to third-party insurance.

Comprehensive insurance covers both the policyholder and third parties in the event of an accident or damage to the vehicle. It also offers added benefits such as personal accident cover, own damage cover, 24/7 roadside assistance, theft protection and more, while third-party insurance only covers third-party liabilities.

To make a successful claim, it is essential to understand your policy and follow the correct claim process. In some cases, your claim can be rejected by the insurer on certain grounds. Here are a few tips to help you navigate the claim process with ease.