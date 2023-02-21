 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

How senior citizens can optimise use of SCSS, PMVVY scheme

Dev Ashish
Feb 21, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

The SCSS and PMVVY combination is good for regular income seekers, including most retired people. However, the PMVVY scheme is scheduled to end in March.

Senior Citizen

The budget had good news for senior citizens. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the doubling of the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) investment limit to Rs 30 lakh from Rs 15 lakh and that of the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) to Rs 9 lakh.

However, when something is given with one hand, something else ‘may’ be taken back by the other. And that is the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY), a pension scheme exclusively for senior citizens aged 60 years and above, which is set to close on March 31, 2023, unless it is extended.

The two schemes – SCSS and PMVVY – are quite good options for those over 60 seeking government-backed regular income with almost risk-free returns.

Here are the timelines of changes for the two schemes:
• SCSS limit of Rs 15 lakh till March 31, 2023
• PMVVY available up to Rs 15 lakh till March 31, 2023
• SCSS limit increases to Rs 30 lakh from April 1, 2023
• PMVVY will be unavailable from April 1, 2023