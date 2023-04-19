 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

How many tax saving schemes do you need?

Nikhil Walavalkar
Apr 19, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST

Tax-saving mutual funds or ELSS (Equity-Linked Saving Schemes) get you Section 80C income-tax deduction benefits. But if you invest in ELSS every year, it may not make sense to have multiple schemes.

Mutual Funds-ELSS

“Which is the best ELSS scheme to invest in this year?” That’s the question thrust at many financial planners and distributors as each calendar year begins and the financial year winds down. ELSS stands for Equity-Linked Saving Schemes. These tax-saving mutual fund (MF) schemes get you income-tax deduction under Section 80C, up to a maximum limit of Rs 1.5 lakh.

As a result, each year, a new ELSS scheme gets added to portfolios. Over the years, this leads to the buildup of a plethora of these tax-saving schemes in many equity mutual fund portfolios, making it necessary to consolidate them.

But if the main objective is to save taxes, the question is: just how many tax-saving schemes do you need?

ELSS: The tax saver