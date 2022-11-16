 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dollar Index is down. Does that mean your portfolio will go up?

Nikhil Walavalkar
Nov 17, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Experts believe the dollar index could re-test the earlier highs again in the next couple of months before going down. So, it’s best for investors to stay diversified across asset classes in accordance with their asset allocation.

Dollar index, also known as DXY in the world of finance, is a widely tracked number. It has recently corrected from a peak. Experts believe that this can change investor sentiment. Here is what you should be aware of.

Dollar Index is a measure of the value of the US Dollar in comparison to a basket of six foreign currencies – Euro, Japanese Yen, Pound Sterling, Canadian Dollar, Swedish Krona, and Swiss Franc, with varying weights to each of these currencies. If the dollar index goes up, then it is considered a sign of strength for the US dollar. And vice versa.

The Dollar index went up to 114.106 on 27 September 2022 from a low of 89.436 recorded on 5 January 2021. However, it came down subsequently to a low of 106.292 on 11 November 2022.

Dollar index and global stability

The Dollar index goes up when money chases the US dollar, dumping other asset classes in search of safety of capital. This is an indicator of fall in risk appetite of investors. Something similar happened after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world and geo-political tensions, such as the Russia-Ukraine and China-Taiwan issue, reared their heads in emerging markets. Even the energy crisis in Europe made investors weary and the resultant flight to safety ensured that the greenback strengthened. Over the last one year, the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates to curb inflation, which made holding dollars attractive. This has been supportive of the US dollar strength.