Axis Bank’s acquisition of Citi consumer business: All your questions answered

Hiral Thanawala
Feb 28, 2023 / 10:12 PM IST

Axis Bank is likely to make efforts to ensure that the transition is smooth for erstwhile Citibank customers. But home loan borrowers and credit card holders, in particular, will have to brace up for key changes.

Effective March 1, your investments with Citibank in mutual funds, PMS or AIF will be transferred to Axis Bank

Effective March 1, 2023, Citibank’s consumer business in India will be transferred to Axis Bank, completing the final step in the process of acquisition that started in March last year.

The multinational bank’s consumer business in India comprises credit cards, home loans, personal loans, retail banking and insurance distribution, among others. The deal came after Citigroup, in 2021, announced its decision to shutter its retail banking operations in 13 countries, including India, as part of a global business strategy.

Citibank has now put out a list of answers to customers’ common queries about the transition process. Let’s decode its responses to queries around Citi’s existing products, services, charges, and more.

I have an account with Citibank. Will my bank account details remain the same after this transfer to Axis Bank?