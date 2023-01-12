 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aditya Birla MF’s multi-asset fund offers diversification in a single fund: Should you invest?

Abhinav Kaul
Jan 12, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund aims to invest across equity, debt, gold and silver in a single fund. Financial planners say it’s best to practice asset allocation through separate schemes, but suggest a selective exposure to multi-asset if you the sort who invests directly.

As per the scheme note, the fund may invest in foreign securities, including overseas gold ETFs, up to 20% of the net assets of the fund.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company (AMC) has launched a new schemes that’ll toggle between assets to offer diversification across asset classes. Called Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund (ABMAAF), it will invest across equities, debt and commodities.

What’s on offer

The equity portion of the portfolio in the scheme will follow a flexi-cap approach with large cap bias and can invest across sectors or themes. Fixed income portfolio will largely use the accrual strategy, which focuses on earning interest income in terms of coupon offered by bonds.

The allocation in the scheme would be equity (65-80%), fixed income (10-25%) and commodities (10-25%). The scheme would invest in commodities through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on gold and silver.

“The fund attempts to invest in a diversified portfolio of high-quality debt and money market securities to generate income with relatively minimal credit risk,” says A Balasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

