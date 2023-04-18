 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New York tops list of world's wealthiest cites; read more details here

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 09:49 PM IST

The Big Apple held its top spot after the number of high net worth individuals surged 40 percent in the 2012-2022 period.

New York City has emerged as the wealthiest city in the world with 58 billionaires, while Tokyo and The Bay Area are at the second and third spot respectively, according to a report by investment migration firm Henley & Partners.

The report analysed high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) with an investable wealth of over $1 million.

In the top 10, the US dominated with four of its cities listed (New York City, The Bay Area, Los Angeles and Chicago), while China had two of its cities listed (Beijing and Shanghai.) One European city, London, made it onto the list, dropping down to the fourth place.

The Big Apple held its top spot after the number of high net worth individuals surged 40 percent in the 2012-2022 period. That was the same as Singapore, but lagged behind cities such as Shanghai, Houston, Dubai and Mumbai.