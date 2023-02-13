 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCLT admits Zee Learn for resolution on Yes Bank plea

PTI
Feb 13, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

Yes Bank Ltd (YBL) had claimed a default of Rs 468.99 crore by the Essel Group company.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed to initiate insolvency proceedings against Zee Learn, following a petition filed by private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd.

Out of the default amount of Rs 468.99 crore, the principal amount was Rs 410.67 crore and Rs 58.32 was interest. The date of default was August 2, 2021.

A two-member bench of the Mumbai NCLT said the application made by the financial creditor Yes Bank is complete in all respects as required by law.