Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Exclusive | Videocon loan case: Dhoot co-founded NuPower at own office address, documents show

NuPower Renewables, the firm at the centre of the alleged Rs 3,250 crore loan scam involving ICICI Bank and Videocon, was set up and started functioning at the same office address as Supreme Energy, a company owned by Venugopal Dhoot, suggesting that he was associated with the Kochhars back in 2008.

Read here to know more