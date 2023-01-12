Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Infosys Q3 profit jumps 13% to Rs 6586 cr; revenue rise 20%

The company's revenue too beat Street estimates as it came in at Rs 38,318 crore, up 20.2 percent YoY against analysts' projection of Rs 37,613 crore. Infosys also revised its FY23 guidance higher to 16-16.5 percent. More here.

India's IIP growth rebounds to 7.1% in November

India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), accelerated to 7.1 percent in November, data released on January 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. More here.

CPI inflation falls again, eases to 5.72% in December

India's headline retail inflation rate eased to a one-year low of 5.72 percent in December from 5.88 percent the previous month, data released on January 12 by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed. More here. HCL Tech logs in 20% rise in Q3 net profit; revenue climbs 20% HCL Technologies on January 12 reported a 20 percent rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 to Rs 4,096 crore as against Rs 3,442 crore a year back. More here. PVR-INOX merger gets NCLT approval Multiplex operators PVR and INOX on January 12 received the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) approval for their merger, sources tracking the development said. More here. First time in India, FSSAI specifies regulatory standards for Basmati Rice; will be enforced from August 1 For the first time in the country, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the Union health ministry on January 12 specified the identity standards for Basmati Rice (including Brown Basmati Rice, Milled Basmati Rice, Parboiled Brown Basmati Rice and Milled Parboiled Basmati Rice). More here. CCPA issues notices to Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal on violation of standards in toy sales The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued notices to e-commerce entities Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal for the sale of toys in violation of standards set by the government. More here. Infosys appoints Govind Vaidiram as independent director IT major Infosys has approved the appointment of Govind Vaidiram Iyer as an additional and independent director of the company, in effect from January 12, 2023, a regulatory filing stated. More here. OpenAI to pilot a paid version of ChatGPT for professionals OpenAI has signaled that it will soon introduce a paid, premium version of the popular chatbot, ChatGPT, for professionals. More here.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE