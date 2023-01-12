 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Infosys Q3 profit jumps 13% to Rs 6586 cr; revenue rise 20% 

The company's revenue too beat Street estimates as it came in at Rs 38,318 crore, up 20.2 percent YoY against analysts' projection of Rs 37,613 crore. Infosys also revised its FY23 guidance higher to 16-16.5 percent. More here.

India's IIP growth rebounds to 7.1% in November

India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), accelerated to 7.1 percent in November, data released on January 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. More here.

CPI inflation falls again, eases to 5.72% in December