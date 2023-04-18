Market Buzz ITC @ 400: Patience, payback, and a puff of smoke Somewhere between despair and dividends, lies ITC. For many years, there were three paths available to someone looking to develop the virtue of stoicism – buying an under-construction flat in Delhi-NCR, becoming a litigant, or investing in ITC. While the first two options still retain their charm, those who went for the third are now finally reaping the rewards. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

HDFC MF’s three Index Schemes NFO to close

Bank of India board meet to consider Rs 6,500 crore fund-raising

Same-sex marriage pleas to be heard in SC

Apple’s first India retail store to open in Mumbai

IPL 2023: SRH vs MI Tomorrow

CUET PG 2023 registration ends

Tata Altroz iCNG to launch

Jagdish Shettar to file nomination for Karnataka Assembly elections

Hearing for Rahul Gandhi’s defamation case

IPL 2023: RR vs LSG

Big Story WTO panel rules against India in IT tariffs dispute with EU, others A World Trade Organization panel said on April 17 that India had violated global trading rules in a dispute with the European Union, Japan and Taiwan over import duties on IT products. "We recommend that India bring such measures into conformity with its obligations," the WTO panel's report said.

Auto How Namma Yatri works: Can it break Ola and Uber's duopoly? Backed by the Nilekani-led non-profit Foundation for Interoperability in Digital Economy and built by Juspay, the mobility app with a differentiated pitch is currently working on a subscription model for auto drivers and looking to build scale. Read more here.

Coronavirus Check 436 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant found in India: INSACOG Amid rising Covid cases in India, 436 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant have been detected in the country till now, revealed Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data on Monday. XBB1.16.1 is a mutation of Omicron's infectious XBB1.16 variant. The XBB 1.16 variant was first found in January when two samples tested positive for the variant. Read more here.

Tech Tattle A sneak peek inside Apple BKC Mumbai retail store A day before the official opening of Apple retail store in BKC, Mumbai on April 18, the tech giant gave a glimpse of its first store in India. Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to inaugurate the first-ever Apple Store in India. The Apple Saket store in Delhi will open for customers on April 20. Read more here.