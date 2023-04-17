In Pics: A sneak peek inside Apple BKC Mumbai retail store

1/7 A day before the official opening of Apple retail store in BKC, Mumbai on April 18, the tech giant gave a glimpse of the its first store in India. Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to inaugurate the first-ever Apple store in India. The Apple Saket store in Delhi will open for customers on April 20. (Image: Apple)

2/7 Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy. (Image: Apple)

3/7 Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store. (Image: Debangana Ghosh/Moneycontrol)

4/7 Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling. There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi. (Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18)

5/7 Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine. (Image: Apple)

6/7 The store will display tables and avenues featuring the latest iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineups, as well as accessories like AirTag. Apple BKC also offers Apple Pickup, which makes it even easier for customers to place an order online and pick up products when it’s most convenient for them. (Image: Apple)