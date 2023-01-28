The market succumbed to major selling pressure on January 27, with the benchmark indices falling nearly 2 percent despite a positive trend in global peers, as participants turned cautious ahead of key events next week – Union Budget 2023 and the US Federal Reserve meeting. Bears took a strong lead for a second consecutive session, which resulted in a loss of Rs 11.75 lakh crore of wealth during 2 sessions, as the BSE market capitalisation fell from Rs 280.39 lakh crore, to 268.64 lakh crore as of 14:46 hours IST. Read here to know more.
Today
PM Modi to attend birth anniversary celebrations of Lord Devnarayan
Modi to address annual ‘NCC PM’ rally in Delhi
G20-Startup20 Engagement Group to meet in Hyderabad
Q3 results: DCB Bank, NTPC
Hockey WC: India vs S Africa for 9th-12th place classification match
Aus Open: Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina (Women’s singles final); Jason Kubler-Rinky Hijikata vs Hugo Nys-Jan Zielinski (Men’s doubles final) Tomorrow
Union Cabinet meeting ahead of Budget
UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi’s visit to India
Kannada Lit Fest in Dharwad
International Association for Religious Freedom to hold a conference in Visakhapatnam
Indian diaspora in UK to hold a protest against BBC documentary on PM Modi
Under-19 Women's T20 WC final: India vs England
Today
Adani Enterprises' follow-on public offering (FPO), the largest ever in the history of Indian capital markets, received bids for 4.7 lakh shares or 1 percent of the issue size of 4.55 crore shares on January 27, the first day of bidding. Read here.
Markets and the general public will have higher expectations for policies that prioritise raising income levels, increasing infrastructure investment, creating jobs, boosting farm incomes, luring more foreign and domestic investment, among others. Here are the 10 key areas to watch out for in the upcoming Budget as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the last full Union Budget of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s current term.
Job losses are tough to deal with as your regular income stops. But some smart moves can help you sail through. Read more here.
Sharechat’s top and middle management are hollowing out, revenue has not kept pace with cash burn and top-tier valuation, and questions are being asked about its business model. Read here.
OnePlus recently confirmed the upcoming launch of its first Android tablet in India. OnePlus’ flagship Cloud 11 event is shaping up to be a major one for the brand with OnePlus already confirming six new products at the event. Now, a new leak gives us information about the configurations for the OnePlus 11R 5G. Read details here.
