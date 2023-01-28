Market Buzz Pre-Budget bloodbath sees wipeout of Rs 12 lakh crore investor wealth The market succumbed to major selling pressure on January 27, with the benchmark indices falling nearly 2 percent despite a positive trend in global peers, as participants turned cautious ahead of key events next week – Union Budget 2023 and the US Federal Reserve meeting. Bears took a strong lead for a second consecutive session, which resulted in a loss of Rs 11.75 lakh crore of wealth during 2 sessions, as the BSE market capitalisation fell from Rs 280.39 lakh crore, to 268.64 lakh crore as of 14:46 hours IST. Read here to know more.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

PM Modi to attend birth anniversary celebrations of Lord Devnarayan

Modi to address annual ‘NCC PM’ rally in Delhi

G20-Startup20 Engagement Group to meet in Hyderabad

Q3 results: DCB Bank, NTPC

Hockey WC: India vs S Africa for 9th-12th place classification match

Aus Open: Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina (Women’s singles final); Jason Kubler-Rinky Hijikata vs Hugo Nys-Jan Zielinski (Men’s doubles final) Tomorrow

Union Cabinet meeting ahead of Budget

UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi’s visit to India

Kannada Lit Fest in Dharwad

International Association for Religious Freedom to hold a conference in Visakhapatnam

Indian diaspora in UK to hold a protest against BBC documentary on PM Modi

Under-19 Women's T20 WC final: India vs England

Big Story Adani Enterprises FPO subscribed 1% on Day 1, retail portion booked 2% Adani Enterprises' follow-on public offering (FPO), the largest ever in the history of Indian capital markets, received bids for 4.7 lakh shares or 1 percent of the issue size of 4.55 crore shares on January 27, the first day of bidding. Read here.

Budget 2023 Expectations 10 key areas to watch out for Markets and the general public will have higher expectations for policies that prioritise raising income levels, increasing infrastructure investment, creating jobs, boosting farm incomes, luring more foreign and domestic investment, among others. Here are the 10 key areas to watch out for in the upcoming Budget as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the last full Union Budget of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s current term.

Your Money Faced with a job loss? How to keep money troubles away Job losses are tough to deal with as your regular income stops. But some smart moves can help you sail through. Read more here.

Startup Tales Inside Sharechat’s crisis: absent founders, flurry of management exits, spiralling losses Sharechat’s top and middle management are hollowing out, revenue has not kept pace with cash burn and top-tier valuation, and questions are being asked about its business model. Read here.