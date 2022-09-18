Market Buzz Daily Voice | This investment advisor feels IPO space will remain dull as volatility continues in equity markets The market might see short-term volatility, given that the global markets have been in turmoil since the US inflation numbers came out, but in the long term, still India to remain attractive, backed by solid growth momentum and reasonable valuation, Sonam Srivastava of Wright Research told Moneycontrol in an interview.Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to leave for US

Dogathon: Keep pace with your furry friends to raise funds for animal welfare

Haryana targets to immunise 13.4 lakh kids in pulse polio drive

National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day Tomorrow

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral to take place

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Egypt

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to join BJP

Big Story National Logistics Policy | A look into Service Improvement Group and their roles The National Logistics Policy, which was announced on September 17, will set up a Network Planning Group (NPG) and a Service Improvement Group (SIG) to improve coordination across ministries and between the central and state government. As part of the policy, the NPG will be made up of planning heads from the Ministry of Railway, Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Ministry of Power& Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Department of Telecommunications. Read more here.

Your Money The Perfect Investment Portfolio for Gen Z Some of us tend to compare our career scenario with that of previous generations. We see only the difference in the salary amount, not realising that the Rs 100 in the 1960s is Rs 8,858 in 2022! (This is assuming an inflation rate of 7.5 percent.) The prices, background, socio-political situation, investment avenues and job scenario of Gen Z—everything is different from those of the bygone era. This is why Gen Z should look at building their portfolio in a manner that is a bit different from how well-established investors of the past would have. Read more here.

Cryptocurrency Can ‘the Merge’ save crypto? Many crypto fans hope that it will turn things around for the crypto movement, which has been besieged in the past year by trillions of dollars in losses, a string of major scams and hacks and a new wave of regulatory scrutiny.Read more here.

Tech Tattle How good is the Apple Watch Ultra? Lifestyle features up close Apple Inc.’s newest devices are designed to help you be more adventurous outdoors, become a better content creator, and—according to the company—keep yourself alive. That’s the vibe I got after testing the new iPhone 14 lineups, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2—Apple’s latest top-of-the-line products. They’re expensive, yes, but many will feel the new offerings make them worth the money. Find out in this review.