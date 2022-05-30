Market Buzz Macro data, global cues to dictate market trend this week: Analysts Trading activity in the equity markets will be guided by a host of macroeconomic data announcements scheduled during the week, apart from global trends amid ongoing concerns over high inflation, analysts said. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), a key driver for the Indian markets, would also be tracked for cues, they added. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case: Court to continue hearing on maintainability

Expert committee set up by road transport ministry to investigate cases of EV two-wheelers catching fire to submit report

LIC to declare Q4FY22 Results

Chinese visa scam: Karti gets interim protection from arrest till today

ABIL group chairman Avinash Bhosale to be kept at CBI guest house till today

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on official visit to Gabon, Senegal and Qatar

Indo-Pak talks on water issues

PM Modi to participate in programme to release benefits under PM Cares For Children Scheme on May 30

India, Bangladesh foreign ministers to co-chair Joint Consultative Commission meeting in Delhi

NASA predicts the brightest meteor shower of 2022 Tomorrow:

PM Modi to release 11th instalment of PM-Kisan scheme

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes

Tamil Nadu fuel outlets not to purchase fuel from OMCs in protest against reduction in prices by Centre

Naga political issue: NSCN (IM) to hold key meeting

Big Story Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was on May 29 shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district of Punjab. Three people were injured in the firing incident. The incident happened just a day after Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including Moosewala's. Read here.

U-turn Govt rows back from warning citizens against Aadhaar sharing, fearing confusion Fearing misinterpretation, the government has rowed back from a warning against sharing photocopies of Aadhaar cards with any organisation to avoid their misuse, urging citizens instead to exercise "normal prudence" while using and sharing the numbers, saying the existing ecosystem provides enough privacy safeguards. Read here for more.

Monkeypox spreading Monkeypox reaches Mexico, Ireland: Top 5 developments Viral infection monkeypox is spreading to more countries. It has been detected in about 20 countries so far. There are nearly 200 cases. And, the World Health Organization has warned that confirmed cases might just be the “tip of the iceberg”. Read here to know more.

Your Money In your 40s and haven’t saved enough? It’s not as bad as you think Many of us put off investments and savings till we reach our 40s. Then, we panic. Many find that they have not saved enough for their future despite doing well in careers and earning a good salary. But, it isn’t as bad as it may look. Read more here.