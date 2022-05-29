 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
May 29, 2022 / 07:15 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Ninety smallcaps lost 10-30% despite market clocking gains for second week

In the week gone by, as benchmark indices gained 0.5-1 percent, 90 smallcap stocks fell 10-30 percent including Rupa and Company, Godawari Power & Ispat, Globus Spirits, Jindal Stainless, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Birla Tyres, and Future Retail. Read here.

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
Indian students of Chinese medical colleges to organise mass gathering at Jantar Mantar, Delhi
President Ram Nath Kovind to attend ayurveda conference in Ujjain
IPL 2022 Final: Aamir Khan to unveil on television during 2nd strategic timeout trailer his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Mumbai International Film Festival, featuring documentaries, short fiction and animation films, to begin Tomorrow:
Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri Complex Case: Court to continue hearing on maintainability
Expert committee set up by road transport ministry to investigate cases of EV two-wheelers catching fire to submit report
LIC to declare Q4FY22 Results
Chinese Visa Scam: Karti gets interim protection from arrest till today
ABIL group chairman Avinash Bhosale to be kept at CBI guest house till today
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on official visit to Gabon, Senegal and Qatar
Indo-Pak talks on water issues
PM Modi to participate in programme to release benefits under PM Cares For Children Scheme on May 30
India, Bangladesh foreign ministers to co-chair Joint Consultative Commission meeting in Delhi
NASA predicts the brightest meteor shower of 2022

Big Story
India faces wider coal shortages, worsening power-outage risks

India is expected to face a wider coal shortage during the quarter ending September over expectations of higher power demand, an internal power ministry presentation seen by Reuters showed, worsening risks of widespread power outages. Read here to know more.

Automobile
Kia EV6 vs Tesla Model 3: An unconventional but fun comparison

Kia is all set to launch the EV6 in India on June 2 in two trim variants. While Tesla has not yet entered the Indian market, the Model 3 is expected later this year. So, there is the obvious question: If the prices are roughly the same, should I choose the sedan or the crossover? Here’s an unconventional rivalry for you. Read here for more.

Your Money
What should you do with your investments amid volatility in stock markets?

Current market volatility has spooked investors. Expert explains how investors can navigate this phase of the market. Here is the episode of Simply Save Podcast. Listen in.

Startup Tales
Meet PhysicsWallah’s Alakh Pandey who runs an edtech worth a billion dollars

Prayagraj-based physics teacher built an edtech startup after rejecting a whopping Rs 40 crore per annum offer from SoftBank-backed Unacademy, . This is the story of Alakh Pandey. Read here.

Tech Tattle
Redmi 11 5G launch in India by June end: Report

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the Redmi series in India. The Redmi 11 5G is expected to be priced at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB/64GB model. Read more here.

Tailpiece
Father’s reaction to son’s Forbes honour is making Twitter laugh

Desi parents are tough to please and even recognition by one of the world’s best business magazines might get you just a thumbs up emoticon from them. Read on.

