Market Buzz Ninety smallcaps lost 10-30% despite market clocking gains for second week In the week gone by, as benchmark indices gained 0.5-1 percent, 90 smallcap stocks fell 10-30 percent including Rupa and Company, Godawari Power & Ispat, Globus Spirits, Jindal Stainless, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Birla Tyres, and Future Retail. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Indian students of Chinese medical colleges to organise mass gathering at Jantar Mantar, Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind to attend ayurveda conference in Ujjain

IPL 2022 Final: Aamir Khan to unveil on television during 2nd strategic timeout trailer his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Mumbai International Film Festival, featuring documentaries, short fiction and animation films, to begin Tomorrow:

Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri Complex Case: Court to continue hearing on maintainability

Expert committee set up by road transport ministry to investigate cases of EV two-wheelers catching fire to submit report

LIC to declare Q4FY22 Results

Chinese Visa Scam: Karti gets interim protection from arrest till today

ABIL group chairman Avinash Bhosale to be kept at CBI guest house till today

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on official visit to Gabon, Senegal and Qatar

Indo-Pak talks on water issues

PM Modi to participate in programme to release benefits under PM Cares For Children Scheme on May 30

India, Bangladesh foreign ministers to co-chair Joint Consultative Commission meeting in Delhi

NASA predicts the brightest meteor shower of 2022

Big Story India faces wider coal shortages, worsening power-outage risks India is expected to face a wider coal shortage during the quarter ending September over expectations of higher power demand, an internal power ministry presentation seen by Reuters showed, worsening risks of widespread power outages. Read here to know more.

Automobile Kia EV6 vs Tesla Model 3: An unconventional but fun comparison Kia is all set to launch the EV6 in India on June 2 in two trim variants. While Tesla has not yet entered the Indian market, the Model 3 is expected later this year. So, there is the obvious question: If the prices are roughly the same, should I choose the sedan or the crossover? Here’s an unconventional rivalry for you. Read here for more.

Your Money What should you do with your investments amid volatility in stock markets? Current market volatility has spooked investors. Expert explains how investors can navigate this phase of the market. Here is the episode of Simply Save Podcast. Listen in.

Startup Tales Meet PhysicsWallah’s Alakh Pandey who runs an edtech worth a billion dollars Prayagraj-based physics teacher built an edtech startup after rejecting a whopping Rs 40 crore per annum offer from SoftBank-backed Unacademy, . This is the story of Alakh Pandey. Read here.

Tech Tattle Redmi 11 5G launch in India by June end: Report Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the Redmi series in India. The Redmi 11 5G is expected to be priced at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB/64GB model. Read more here.