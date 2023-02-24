 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mix of fun and flinty: The daunting journey of UPSC aspirants

Abhishek Sahu
Feb 24, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary or prelims, main and interview -- to select officers to the IAS, IFS, IPS and other cadres. In 2022, more than 11 lakh candidates applied for the UPSC examination. Only 13,090 cleared the prelims and qualified for mains.

As 23-year-old Tejasv Singh has been preparing for the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) civil services examination for a year now, he’s a mix of fun and flinty. “Fun because you get to know a lot of different things and flinty because you have to maintain consistency every day,” he told Moneycontrol.

Though Singh believes UPSC offers a dynamic career, the process costs a fortune if you want to go to coaching centres. Hence, he took guidance from the Internet. “The only time I considered coaching guidance was for my optional preparation. The rest was pretty much available free of cost on the Internet,” he said.

UPSC is India's premier central agency for the recruitment of all Group 'A' officers, including the prestigious civil services examination.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary or prelims, main and interview -- to select officers to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other cadres.