Dabur completes acquisition of 51% majority stake in Badshah Masala

Jan 02, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

Badshah Masala has become a subsidiary of Dabur "with effect from today", a regulatory filing stated. The majority stake was acquired for a cash consideration of Rs 587.52 crore.

Badshah Masala has 80,000 distributors and Dabur plans to leverage its larger distribution network (Representative image)

FMCG major Dabur India on January 2 announced the completion of its acquisition of a majority 51 percent stake in spice brand Badshah Masala.

"Pursuant to share purchase agreement and shareholders agreement executed by Dabur India Limited with the existing promoters and Shareholders of Badshah, Dabur has acquired 51 percent equity shareholding of Badshah from its shareholders," it informed the stock exchanges.

"The said transaction has been completed on January 2, 2023", the company further noted.

Consequent to the above transaction, Badshah Masala has become a subsidiary of Dabur "with effect from today", the regulatory filing added.

Dabur had, on October 26, announced that it would acquire a 51 percent stake in Badshah Masala for a cash consideration of Rs 587.52 crore. The deal valued the Badshah enterprise at Rs 1,152 crore.

Dabur Group Director P D Narang had, in a release, also stated that the remaining 49 percent stake in Badshah Masala would be acquired by the company after five years.