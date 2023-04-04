 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Interview | NTPC expects to add ‘significant’ renewable energy capacity in FY24: NTPCREL CEO

Sweta Goswami
Apr 04, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST

Mohit Bhargava, CEO of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, said the company did about 1.4 GW of new renewable energy capacity addition last year and has about 17-18 GW in the pipeline as of now.

NTPCREL CEO, Mohit Bhargava said NTPC Group is going to have 5 GW of green hydrogen capacity. It will also build India's largest green hydrogen hub near Vizag.

After being labelled a key polluter for its large-scale thermal power generation, NTPC Ltd is trying to reorient itself with India’s target of installing 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030. It has floated one of the biggest energy storage tenders in the country and also plans to have its own pumped storage plants (PSPs), apart from green hydrogen projects.

Pumped storage hydropower plants act like giant batteries and are essential for the storage of solar and wind energy, that are mired with problems of intermittency. PSPs use gravity to generate electricity with water previously pumped into an upper reservoir from a lower level. The water released drives a turbine in a powerhouse and feeds electricity into the grid.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Mohit Bhargava, CEO of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NTPCREL), spoke about its green energy plans.

