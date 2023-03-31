 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Exclusive | REC Ltd's loan portfolio in renewable energy to touch Rs 2.4 lakh crore by 2030, says CMD Vivek Dewangan

Sweta Goswami
Mar 31, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

REC Ltd will also start financing pumped storage, green hydrogen and green ammonia projects. Apart from the 51 transmission projects, another 16-18 projects will be handed over to successful bidders in the next six to eight months, added the chief of REC.

REC Limited, a Maharatna power finance company, is eyeing a renewable energy loan portfolio of up to Rs 2.4 lakh crore ($30 billion) by 2030, its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Vivek Kumar Dewangan told Moneycontrol.

Talking about REC's role in the government of India’s target of having a total installed capacity of 500 gigawatt (GW) by 2030, Dewangan said the public sector undertaking (PSU) plans to increase its green financing share to about 30 percent of the total loan portfolio, up from the current 6 percent.

"REC is going to play a very crucial role in financing India's green projects. As of today, our total loan portfolio is about Rs 4,11,000 crore ($51.4 billion). Of this, currently about Rs 25,000 crore ($3.1 billion) is for financing green projects," he said.

"Now, we are taking a very ambitious plan for financing green projects in the next five to seven years. Right now our share of renewable energy financing is about 6 percent of our total loan portfolio, but gradually we are going to increase it to about 25 to 30 percent and our loan portfolio in renewable energy sphere will go beyond Rs 1 lakh crore (based on the current loan portfolio)," Dewangan said.